2011 Ford Focus
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,361 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006
OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, clean carfax, OIL SPRY, HEATED SEAT, LOW KM
2011 Ford Focus H/B 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its a reliable car,
very good on gas, great condition with 164361 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, alloy wheels, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more.........
car includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMANTRY ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assis
Vehicle Features
Breslau
