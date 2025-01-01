Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES</p><p> </p><p>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p> </p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 </p><p> </p><p>OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p> </p><p>CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, clean carfax, OIL SPRY, HEATED SEAT, LOW KM </p><p> </p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p> </p><p>2011 Ford Focus H/B 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its a reliable car, </p><p> </p><p>very good on gas, great condition with 164361 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly.</p><p> </p><p>Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, alloy wheels, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more.........</p><p> </p><p>car includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMANTRY ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>Asking $ 5695 plus tax </p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!</p><p> </p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assis</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2011 Ford Focus