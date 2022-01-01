Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Focus

163,995 KM

Details Description Features

$5,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Focus

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695

+ taxes & licensing

163,995KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8136058
  • VIN: 1fahp3fn1bw185149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,995 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

 

 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

 

 

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

 

 

 

COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 163995 KM

 

 

 

2011 Ford Focus  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder,in excellent conditing, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas..., Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, , heated seats, Bluetooth, and more........., This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $1000 per claim.

 

 

 

 

 

Selling for $5695 PLUS TAX, license fee.

 

 

 

 

 

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

 

 

 

 

 

 

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2010 Kia Forte LX
 183,729 KM
$5,195 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 99,291 KM
$4,795 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Accord SE
 202,371 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory