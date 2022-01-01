+ taxes & licensing
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
LOW LOW LOW KM ONLY 163995 KM
2011 Ford Focus 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder,in excellent conditing, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas..., Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, , heated seats, Bluetooth, and more........., This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star powertrain that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $5695 PLUS TAX, license fee.
