2011 Ford Transit Connect

191,702 KM

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

XLT

XLT

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

191,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8292429
  • Stock #: 328
  • VIN: nm0ls6bnxbt059624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 328
  • Mileage 191,702 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or cell 519-731-3041

2011 Ford transit connect  4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  ONLY 191702 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accidents

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km driver's shield that cover up to $3000 per claim

Selling for $ 7895 PLUS TAX, license plates and sticker.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or cell 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services

2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

