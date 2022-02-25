$7,895+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8292429
- Stock #: 328
- VIN: nm0ls6bnxbt059624
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 191,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford transit connect 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with ONLY 191702 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, no accidents
Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km driver's shield that cover up to $3000 per claim
Selling for $ 7895 PLUS TAX, license plates and sticker.
Vehicle Features
