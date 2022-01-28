Menu
2011 Mazda Tribute

173,480 KM

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

173,480KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8244861
  Stock #: 385
  VIN: 4F2CY0C76BKM01249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,480 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT 2

BRESLAU ON N0B1M0

226-444-4006 OR CELL 519-731-3041

 

DONT'T MISS THIS BEUTIFULE SUV 

2011 Mazda Tribute 4-cylinder, automatic, its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with  173480 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

 

OPTIONS.........

Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, , A/C, Cd player, aux, alloy wheels,  and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited Superior protection cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 7395 PLUS TAX & license FEE.

Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0

www.rhautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

