2012 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB MAN GL
Location
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,494 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, RHAUTOSALES.CA, 6 Speed manual, new clutch, excellent condition, certified 2012 Hyundai Accent 4 Cylinder, power windows, locks, mirror, steering, cruse control, Ac, alloy wheel, certified , and more……. Cheap on gas Hatchback Accent a smooth running engine and very clean inside and outside It has 207494 KMS, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, asking $5800+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY.
Vehicle Features
