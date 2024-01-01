Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES </p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, RHAUTOSALES.CA, 6 Speed manual, new clutch, excellent condition, certified 2012 Hyundai Accent 4 Cylinder, power windows, locks, mirror, steering, cruse control, Ac, alloy wheel, certified , and more……. Cheap on gas Hatchback Accent a smooth running engine and very clean inside and outside It has 207494 KMS, CD player, Tilt steering wheel, asking $5800+ HST, and this price including SAFTEY.</p>

2012 Hyundai Accent

207,494 KM

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB MAN GL

12010270

2012 Hyundai Accent

5DR HB MAN GL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,494KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE0CU052359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,494 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
