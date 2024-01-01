Menu
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

CERTIFIED, CARFAX, WARRANTY, SUNROOF, HEATED SEAT, 

2012 Nissan Altima 2.5L, automatic certified 198460 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, and more.....

Asking price is $5450 +HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY compliments ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will

2012 Nissan Altima

198,460 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Altima

12010459

2012 Nissan Altima

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL2AP2CN494118

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
2012 Nissan Altima