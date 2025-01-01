$6,200+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Legacy
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$6,200
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,329 KM
Vehicle Description
YOU WELCOME TO VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5L AWD 4-cylinder, automatic with 220329 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, new head gasket, new timing belt
power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seats, more!!!!!!!
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km that cover up to $1000/claim complimentary on the house
Selling for $6200 PLUS TAX, license fee.
Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
