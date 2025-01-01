Menu
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU </p><p> </p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618</p><p> </p><p>YOU WELCOME TO VISIT OUR LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!</p><p> </p><p>2012 Subaru Legacy 2.5L AWD 4-cylinder, automatic with 220329 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, new head gasket, new timing belt </p><p> </p><p>power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, cruise control, A/C, Cd player, sunroof, heated seats, more!!!!!!!</p><p> </p><p>This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty or 5000 km that cover up to $1000/claim complimentary on the house </p><p> </p><p>Selling for $6200 PLUS TAX, license fee.</p><p> </p><p>Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p> </p><p>RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0</p>

220,329 KM

$6,200

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
220,329KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMGB60C3005323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,329 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006

