<p>RH Auto Sales & Services </p><p>2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0</p><p>226-444-4006</p><p>Rhautosales.ca</p><p>LOW KM, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, EXTENDED WARRANTY, OIL SPRAY </p><p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT</p><p>2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.6 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 151305 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety. </p><p>The asking price is $7895+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !! </p><p> </p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO </p><p>Thank you</p>

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

151,305 KM

$7,895

+ tax & licensing
12129207

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
151,305KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXDR570565

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 151,305 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

