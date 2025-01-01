$7,895+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$7,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 151,305 KM
Vehicle Description
2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
Rhautosales.ca
LOW KM, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, EXTENDED WARRANTY, OIL SPRAY
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT
2013 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN, stow and go, 3.6 Liter 6-cylinder, automatic very good on gas, great condition with 151305 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly. Keyless entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, and more......... This car comes with safety.
The asking price is $7895+ HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions Note: If the car is still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the ad as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria Street N, Unit 2, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO
Thank you
Vehicle Features
Breslau
