<p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU., Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2013 Ford Focus Sedan 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic. clean carfax no accident, Its a reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 194746 KM, very clean in & out, drives smoothly, no rust, oil spry yearly. Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, Bluetooth, and more......... car includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMANTRY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !! </span></p><p><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>The asking price is $6499+ HST, including SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !! We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO For further information</span></p>

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,746KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1fadp3f27dl128320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 157
  • Mileage 194,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

2013 Ford Focus