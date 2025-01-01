$6,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Focus
SE
2013 Ford Focus
SE
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 157
- Mileage 194,746 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHAT'S BEST SUITED FOR YOU.
2013 Ford Focus Sedan 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic. clean carfax no accident, It's a reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 194746 KM, very clean in & out, drives smoothly, no rust, oil spry yearly. Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, mirrors, and steering. Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, Bluetooth, and more......... car includes SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMANTRY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!
The asking price is $6499+ HST, including SAFETY AND CARFAX, AND OIL SPRY COMPLIMENTARY ON THE HOUSE !! For further information
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services
226-444-4006