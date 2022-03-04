Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Accent

184,574 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

184,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8564705
  • Stock #: 14
  • VIN: kmhct5ae6du059396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,574 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

COME VISIT OUR NEW LOCATION AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

2013 Hyundai accent GLS 1.6 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic with 184574 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas, 

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, heated seats, Cd player, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months or 3000 km warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $ 8495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 184,574 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 199,582 KM
$7,895 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue S
 164,465 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory