2014 Chevrolet Cruze
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
204,849KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB9E7411311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,849 KM
Vehicle Description
August 17, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #104AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-08-09 - 2024-08-17Auction Date/Time InfoAdvanced Bidding Begins: August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 9:30amPreview Date/TimeThursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
