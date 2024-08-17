2014 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>August 17, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #104</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2024-08-09 - 2024-08-17</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Advanced Bidding Begins: August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 9:30am</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>7% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** Please Note that Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1723473613
  2. 1723473605
  3. 1723473609
  4. 1723473712
  5. 1723473611
  6. 1723473712
  7. 1723473609
  8. 1723473614
  9. 1723473712
  10. 1723473610
  11. 1723473596
  12. 1723473712
  13. 1723473712
  14. 1723473617
  15. 1723473712
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
As Is Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB9E7411311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-XXXX

519-648-2111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

