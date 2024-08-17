Menu
August 17, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #104
Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2024-08-09 - 2024-08-17
Auction Date/Time Info: Advanced Bidding Begins: August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 9:30am
Preview Date/Time: Thursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time: Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 9am to 4pm
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 7% BP
Description: Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** Please Note that Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

245,436 KM

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
245,436KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RC1BG4ER180174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,436 KM

Vehicle Description

August 17, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #104AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-08-09 - 2024-08-17Auction Date/Time InfoAdvanced Bidding Begins: August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, August 17, 2024 at 9:30amPreview Date/TimeThursday, August 15 and Friday, August 16, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, August 15 & Friday, August 16, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, August 19 & Tuesday, August 20, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Truck & Equipment

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

