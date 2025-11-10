$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
296,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTW7FCA5E1194118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 296,000 KM
Vehicle Description
November15,2025 – AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-11-10 - 2025-11-15Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, November 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 15, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeMonday, November 10 to Friday, November 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, November 17 & Tuesday, November 18, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. ** All Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, November 10 to Friday, November 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, November 17 & Tuesday, November 18, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
