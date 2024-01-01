$12,650+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti QX60
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,295 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO TO THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA
2014 INFINITI QX60 6 CYL Clean car fax 7 passengers THIS SUV IS TOP TOP OF THE LINE ALL THE OPTIONS WORKS
All wheel drive, AC, Backup camera,, Front camera, Top camera, all around the car camera, heated steering, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic, Leather seats, Navigation System, Blind spot sensor, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Moonroof, & More ,,,,,,,,
This Infiniti in great shape drive very nice all options works.
Asking price is $12650+HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY Compliments ON THE HOUSE !!
PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO 3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your question
