Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU</p><p>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618</p><p>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO TO THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA</p><p>We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO</p><p>2014 INFINITI QX60 6 CYL Clean car fax 7 passengers THIS SUV IS TOP TOP OF THE LINE ALL THE OPTIONS WORKS</p><p>All wheel drive, AC, Backup camera,, Front camera, Top camera, all around the car camera, heated steering, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic, Leather seats, Navigation System, Blind spot sensor, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Moonroof, & More ,,,,,,,,</p><p>This Infiniti in great shape drive very nice all options works.</p><p>Asking price is $12650+HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY Compliments ON THE HOUSE !!</p><p>PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO  3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!</p><p>For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your question </p>

2014 Infiniti QX60

182,295 KM

Details Description Features

$12,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Infiniti QX60

Watch This Vehicle
12034531

2014 Infiniti QX60

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

  1. 1734722012
  2. 1734722017
  3. 1734722023
  4. 1734722028
  5. 1734722033
  6. 1734722038
  7. 1734722043
  8. 1734722049
  9. 1734722055
  10. 1734722061
  11. 1734722065
  12. 1734722071
  13. 1734722076
  14. 1734722080
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,295KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5n1al0mm7ecs38348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,295 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO TO THE WEBSITE  RHAUTOSALES.CA

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

2014 INFINITI QX60 6 CYL Clean car fax 7 passengers THIS SUV IS TOP TOP OF THE LINE ALL THE OPTIONS WORKS

All wheel drive, AC, Backup camera,, Front camera, Top camera, all around the car camera, heated steering, Alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather/Synthetic, Leather seats, Navigation System, Blind spot sensor, Parking Sensors, Power Seats, Power Steering, Power Windows, Moonroof, & More ,,,,,,,,

This Infiniti in great shape drive very nice all options works.

Asking price is $12650+HST, and this price includes SAFTEY AND, OIL SPRY Compliments ON THE HOUSE !!

PRICE INCLUDES A - PROTECT WARRANTY THAT COVERS UP TO  3-MONTH UP TO $1000/CLAIM !!

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your question 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 182,295 KM $12,650 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Journey for sale in Breslau, ON
2011 Dodge Journey 145,360 KM $5,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Altima for sale in Breslau, ON
2012 Nissan Altima 198,460 KM SOLD

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-444-XXXX

(click to show)

226-444-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX60