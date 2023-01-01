$8,695+ tax & licensing
226-444-4006
2014 Kia Soul
GDI
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,695
- Listing ID: 9798748
- Stock #: 400
- VIN: KNDJN2A26E7083420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 219,970 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES
COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!
2014 Kia SOUL, 4-cylinder, automatic with 219970 KM in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas.
power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, Bluetooth, and more.........
This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $8695 PLUS TAX, license fee.
