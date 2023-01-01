Menu
2014 Kia Soul

219,970 KM

Details Description Features

$8,695

+ tax & licensing
$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-444-4006

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

GDI

2014 Kia Soul

GDI

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,695

+ taxes & licensing

219,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798748
  • Stock #: 400
  • VIN: KNDJN2A26E7083420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,970 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006  or 226-240-7618

COME VISIT US AT 2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 AND CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO  FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU !!!

2014 Kia SOUL, 4-cylinder, automatic with 219970 KM  in excellent condition, very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly, very good on gas.

power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, A/C, Cd player, remote starter, Bluetooth, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty limited superior protection that cover up to $1000 per claim.

Selling for $8695 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please contact us at 226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria ST, N, #2, Breslau ON. N0B1M0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Breslau

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

