<p>October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131<br />M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.<br />Live Webcast Auction<br />    2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18<br />Auction Date/Time Info<br />    Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.<br />Preview Date/Time<br />    In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm<br />Checkout Date/Time<br />    Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm<br />Location<br />    5100 Fountain St North<br />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0<br />Buyer Premium<br />    9% BP<br />Description<br />    Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. <br /><br />You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. <br />Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. <br />** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** <br />**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** <br /><br />If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. <br /><br />The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.<br />--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS <br />--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. <br />No Shipping for items in this auction. <br />Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle
13049972

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR500507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan