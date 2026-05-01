2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

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<p><br>    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.<br>Type<br>    Live Webcast Auction<br>Date(s)<br>    2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23<br>Auction Date/Time Info<br>    <br>Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, May 18, 2026 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 9:30am.<br>Preview Date/Time<br>    In person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 - 9am to 4pm. Please note we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend.<br>Checkout Date/Time<br>    Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 – 9am to 4pm.<br>Location<br>    <br>5100 Fountain St North<br>Breslau, ON N0B 1M0<br>Buyer Premium<br>    9% BP<br>Description<br>    <br>Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. </p><p>** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** </p><p>You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Please note: we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend. </p><p>Payment and Pickup: Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. </p><p>**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** </p><p>If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. </p><p>The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.</p><p> ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS </p><p>--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. </p><p>No Shipping for items in this auction. </p><p>Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
14087064

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

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Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
122,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3FR746214

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description


    M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type
    Live Webcast Auction
Date(s)
    2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23
Auction Date/Time Info
    
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, May 18, 2026 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
    In person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 - 9am to 4pm. Please note we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend.
Checkout Date/Time
    Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 – 9am to 4pm.
Location
    
5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium
    9% BP
Description
    
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. 

** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** 

You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Please note: we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend. 

Payment and Pickup: Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. 

**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** 

If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. 

The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.

 ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS 

--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. 

No Shipping for items in this auction. 

Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
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519-648-2111

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan