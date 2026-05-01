$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type
Live Webcast Auction
Date(s)
2026-05-18 - 2026-05-23
Auction Date/Time Info
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, May 18, 2026 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
In person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 - 9am to 4pm. Please note we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend.
Checkout Date/Time
Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 – 9am to 4pm.
Location
5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium
9% BP
Description
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding.
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding**
You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, May 19 to Friday, May 22, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Please note: we’re closed on Monday, May 18, 2026 for the long weekend.
Payment and Pickup: Monday, May 25 & Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT **
If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization.
The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.
---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS
--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada.
No Shipping for items in this auction.
Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-648-2111