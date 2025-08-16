$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Isuzu NPR
IBT PWL
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Used
215,000KM
VIN 54DC4W1B9FS801412
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
August 16, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #128AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-08-11 - 2025-08-16Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, August 11, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, August 18 & Tuesday, August 19, 2025 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium9% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Monday, August 11 to Friday, August 15, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, August 18 & Tuesday, August 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2015 Isuzu NPR