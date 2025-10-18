Menu
October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131
M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Live Webcast Auction
    2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18
Auction Date/Time Info
    Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
    In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time
    Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm
Location
    5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium
    9% BP
Description
    Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. 

You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. 
Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. 
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** 
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** 

If you don't buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. 

The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.
--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS 
--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. 
No Shipping for items in this auction. 
Please note: Vehicles are sold 'as is.' Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

VIN 1FTBF2A64GED05469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

