$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XL
2016 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XL
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131
M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Live Webcast Auction
2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18
Auction Date/Time Info
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time
Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm
Location
5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium
9% BP
Description
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding.
You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.
Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding**
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT **
If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization.
The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.
--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS
--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada.
No Shipping for items in this auction.
Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Powertrain
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jutzi Auctions
Email Jutzi Auctions
Jutzi Auctions
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-648-2111