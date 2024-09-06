Menu
Auctioneer: M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Type: Live Webcast Auction
Date(s): 2024-09-06 - 2024-09-14
Auction Date/Time Info: Advanced Bidding Begins: September 6, 2024 at 12pm; and the Vehicle Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 9:30am
Preview Date/Time: Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2024 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time: Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – 9am to 4pm
Location: 5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium: 7% BP
Description: Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday September 14, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, September 12 & Friday, September 13, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles will incur a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 Please note: there is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction.

2017 Nissan Murano

97,735 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Murano

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,735KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH0HN165806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,735 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
