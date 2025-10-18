Menu
<p>October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131<br />M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.<br />Live Webcast Auction<br />    2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18<br />Auction Date/Time Info<br />    Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.<br />Preview Date/Time<br />    In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm<br />Checkout Date/Time<br />    Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm<br />Location<br />    5100 Fountain St North<br />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0<br />Buyer Premium<br />    9% BP<br />Description<br />    Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. <br /><br />You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. <br />Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. <br />** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** <br />**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT ** <br /><br />If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization. <br /><br />The Buyers Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.<br />--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS <br />--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. <br />No Shipping for items in this auction. <br />Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</p>

2018 Chevrolet Express Commercial Cutaway

257,000 KM

Details Description Features

13050059

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
257,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1HA3GSCG0JN001954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trip Computer

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

