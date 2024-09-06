2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted> </td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2024-09-06 - 2024-09-14</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Advanced Bidding Begins: September 6, 2024 at 12pm; and the Vehicle Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 9:30am</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Thursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2024 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>7% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday September 14, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, September 12 & Friday, September 13, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles will incur a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 Please note: there is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction.</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

171,131 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

AWD

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1724941548
  2. 1724941577
  3. 1724941578
  4. 1724941577
  5. 1724941567
  6. 1724941569
  7. 1724941571
  8. 1724941572
  9. 1724941561
  10. 1724941554
  11. 1724941570
  12. 1724941544
  13. 1724941571
  14. 1724941566
  15. 1724941576
  16. 1724941572
  17. 1724941561
  18. 1724941576
  19. 1724941567
  20. 1724941577
  21. 1724941577
  22. 1724941571
  23. 1724941575
  24. 1724941555
  25. 1724941562
  26. 1724941562
  27. 1724941549
  28. 1724941577
  29. 1724941569
  30. 1724941564
  31. 1724941575
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,131KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FM5K8AR0JGC35627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,131 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

 AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-09-06 - 2024-09-14Auction Date/Time InfoAdvanced Bidding Begins: September 6, 2024 at 12pm; and the Vehicle Auction is Live Webcast: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 9:30amPreview Date/TimeThursday, September 12 and Friday, September 13, 2024 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024 – 9am to 4pmLocation5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionVehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction Advanced Bidding Opens: Friday, September 6, 2024 at 12pm Auction is online only. No in-person bidding. Auction Live Webcast takes place: Saturday September 14, 2024 at 9:30am Viewing: Thursday, September 12 & Friday, September 13, 2024 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup – Monday, September 16 & Tuesday, September 17, 2024, (9:00am - 4:00pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 7% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles will incur a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 Please note: there is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Breslau, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 100,084 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country 245,436 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze for sale in Breslau, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 204,849 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Police Interceptor Utility