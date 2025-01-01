Menu
RH Auto Sales & Services 

2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Rhautosales.ca

LIKE NEW CAR.........

LOW KM ONLY 120632  KM

2018 Hyundai Elantra  2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 120632 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, 

 

Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more.........

 

This car comes with Certified & 3 months or 5000 km warrant that cover up to $1000 per claim.

 

Selling for $11700 PLUS TAX, license fee.

FINANCING IS AVAILBLE ,,,,,,,,,,,,

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0

For further information, call us at 226-444-4006  and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.

2018 Hyundai Elantra

120,632 KM

$10,700

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

12286722

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

226-444-4006

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF8JU568066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

$10,700

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Hyundai Elantra