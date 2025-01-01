$10,700+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
2067 Victoria St N Unit 2, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
226-444-4006
Certified
$10,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,632 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW CAR.........
LOW KM ONLY 120632 KM
2018 Hyundai Elantra 2.0 Liter 4-cylinder, automatic its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 120632 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust,
Power windows, locks, mirrors, steering, Cruise control, tilt steering wheel, A/C, AUX connection, USB, Cd player, ECO mode, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more.........
This car comes with Certified & 3 months or 5000 km warrant that cover up to $1000 per claim.
Selling for $11700 PLUS TAX, license fee.
FINANCING IS AVAILBLE ,,,,,,,,,,,,
We are located at 2067 Victoria street N , Breslau, ON, N0B 1M0
For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions.
