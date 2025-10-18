$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
October 18, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equipment Auction - #131
M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.
Live Webcast Auction
2025-10-13 - 2025-10-18
Auction Date/Time Info
Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, October 13, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 9:30am.
Preview Date/Time
In person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 - 9am to 4pm
Checkout Date/Time
Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 – 9am to 4pm
Location
5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Buyer Premium
9% BP
Description
Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding.
You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, October 14 to Friday, October 17, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.
Payment and Pickup: Monday, October 20 & Tuesday, October 21, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada.
** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding**
**ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A $500 DEPOSIT **
If you don’t buy anything in this auction your deposit will either be refunded or not processed in cases of credit card pre-authorization.
The Buyer's Premium is 9% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call.
--Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS
--- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada.
No Shipping for items in this auction.
Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111