$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,197KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FM5K8AR6KGA97660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,197 KM
Disclosures
Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
November 16, 2024 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #112AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2024-11-08 - 2024-11-16Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Thursday, November 14; Friday, November 15, 2024 - 9am to 4pm.Checkout Date/TimeMonday, November 18 & Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, November 14 & Friday, October 15, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium7% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Thursday, November 14 & Friday, October 15, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Jutzi Auctions
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility 170,197 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan 81,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 197,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Jutzi Auctions
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-648-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Jutzi Auctions
519-648-2111
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility