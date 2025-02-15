$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Location
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,465KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FM5K8AR4KGA97639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,465 KM
Disclosures
Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.
Vehicle Description
February 15, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #117AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-02-10 - 2025-02-15Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeTuesday, February 18 & Wednesday, February 19, 2025 – 9am to 4pm. We’re closed on Monday, February 17th for Family Day.Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium8% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup: Tuesday, February 18 & Wednesday, February 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. We’re closed Monday, February 17, 2025 for Family Day. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
