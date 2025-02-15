2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Menu
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>February 15, 2025 – Vehicle, Truck & Equip Auction - #117</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2025-02-10 - 2025-02-15</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, February 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 9:30am.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>In person: Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Tuesday, February 18 & Wednesday, February 19, 2025 – 9am to 4pm. We’re closed on Monday, February 17th for Family Day.</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>8% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, February 11 to Friday, February 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. Payment and Pickup: Tuesday, February 18 & Wednesday, February 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. We’re closed Monday, February 17, 2025 for Family Day. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

154,465 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
154,465KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FM5K8AR4KGA97639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,465 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

