2019 Polaris Ranger 500
Jutzi Auctions
5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
519-648-2111
Used
18,732KM
VIN 3NSRMA50XKE751738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Redhracite
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Mileage 18,732 KM
Vehicle Description
April 15, 2025 – Tool, Landscape & Vehicle Auction - #121AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeOnline Only AuctionDate(s)2025-04-09 - 2025-04-15Auction Date/Time InfoOnline Only. Auction opens: Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 12pm. Soft Close Begins: Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2pm.Preview Date/TimeThursday, April 10; Friday, April 11 & Monday, April 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.Checkout Date/TimeWednesday, April 18 & Thursday, April 19, 2025 from 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St. North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium12% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and ends with a soft close. Large quantity of good Municpal & School Board equipment. A soft close gives bidders a chance to continue bidding before time runs out: whenever a bid takes place on an item in the last minute before that item is set to close, that clock adds an extra minute to he closing time. There is no in-person bidding. Viewing for this auction: Thursday, April 10; Friday, April 11 and Monday, April 14, 2025 (9am to 4pm). Bidding Starts to Close on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at 2:00 pm. (soft close in effect). ** Please Note that Buyer's Premium is 12% on Vehicles, Tools & Equipment ** ITEMS TO BE PAID NO LATER THAN 2 DAYS AFTER AUCTION ENDS. PICKUP & PAY – Wednesday, 16 and Thursday, April 17, 2025 (9am – 4pm) Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. We take all forms of payment except credit cards. If you can only pay by credit card, please contact us. Items not picked up in a timely manner will be subject to forfeit.
