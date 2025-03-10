2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Menu
Account
Sign In
<table class=table table-no-border table-fixed><tbody><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted> </td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auctioneer</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=lot-company-info-link data-company-id=88312>M.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Type</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Live Webcast Auction</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Date(s)</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>2025-03-10 - 2025-03-15</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Auction Date/Time Info</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Pre-bidding begins online: Monday, March 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 9:30am.</div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Preview Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>In person: Tuesday, March 11 to Friday, March 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pm</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Checkout Date/Time</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>Monday, March 17 & Tuesday, March 18, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Location</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-decoration-underline><a href=https://maps.google.com/maps?q=5100 Fountain St North Breslau, ON N0B 1M0 target=_blank rel=noopener>5100 Fountain St North<br class=ng-star-inserted />Breslau, ON N0B 1M0</a></div></td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Buyer Premium</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted>8% BP</td></tr><tr class=row ng-star-inserted><th class=col-4 col-sm-3 col-md-2>Description</th><td class=col-8 col-sm-9 col-md-10 ng-star-inserted><div class=text-pre-line>Auction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, March 11 - Friday, March 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, March 17 & Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyers Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.</div></td></tr></tbody></table><p> </p>

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

140,715 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Watch This Vehicle
12256012

2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

Location

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0

519-648-2111

  1. 1741358575
  2. 1741358575
  3. 1741358575
  4. 1741358576
  5. 1741358576
  6. 1741358576
  7. 1741358576
  8. 1741358576
  9. 1741358576
  10. 1741358576
  11. 1741358576
  12. 1741358576
  13. 1741358576
  14. 1741358576
  15. 1741358576
  16. 1741358577
  17. 1741358576
  18. 1741358576
  19. 1741358576
  20. 1741358576
  21. 1741358577
  22. 1741358576
  23. 1741358577
  24. 1741358576
  25. 1741358576
  26. 1741358576
  27. 1741358576
  28. 1741358576
  29. 1741358576
  30. 1741358576
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,715KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FM5K8AB9LGA64821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,715 KM

Disclosures

Police or emergency services use This vehicle was previously used as a Police vehicle or for emergency services use.

Vehicle Description

 AuctioneerM.R. Jutzi & Co. Div. of 658347 Ontario Inc.TypeLive Webcast AuctionDate(s)2025-03-10 - 2025-03-15Auction Date/Time InfoPre-bidding begins online: Monday, March 10, 2025 at 12pm. Auction is webcast live: Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 9:30am.Preview Date/TimeIn person: Tuesday, March 11 to Friday, March 14, 2025 - 9am to 4pmCheckout Date/TimeMonday, March 17 & Tuesday, March 18, 2025 – 9am to 4pm.Location5100 Fountain St North
Breslau, ON N0B 1M0Buyer Premium8% BPDescriptionAuction is online only and is webcast live. There is no in-person bidding. You can view the vehicles and equipment in person: Tuesday, March 11 - Friday, March 14, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Payment and Pickup: Monday, March 17 & Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 9am to 4pm. Items located at 5100 Fountain St. North, Breslau, Ontario, Canada. ** ALL Bidders Must Inspect Vehicle/Unit Before Bidding** **ALL BIDDERS NEED TO CALL OUR OFFICE TO PROVIDE A DEPOSIT ** The Buyer's Premium is now 8% on Vehicles, Trucks & Equipment. All licensed vehicles have a transfer and handling fee of $150.00 There is an extra charge for out of province transfers. For more information please give us a call. ---Due to Licensing Issues we do NOT sell to U.S. BUYERS --- NO SALES to anyone outside of Canada. No Shipping for items in this auction. Please note: Vehicles are sold ‘as is.’ Buyers must obtain a safety certificate in order to get their vehicle on the road. The expense of a safety certificate is the responsibly of the buyer.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jutzi Auctions

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla iM for sale in Breslau, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla iM 67,630 KM SOLD
Used 2017 GMC Savana for sale in Breslau, ON
2017 GMC Savana 135,200 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis for sale in Breslau, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis 223,988 KM SOLD

Email Jutzi Auctions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jutzi Auctions

Jutzi Auctions

5100 Fountain St North, Breslau, ON N0B 1M0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-648-XXXX

(click to show)

519-648-2111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jutzi Auctions

519-648-2111

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility