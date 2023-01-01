$26,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
153,315KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10202205
- Stock #: 23_086
- VIN: 1G1YY32G825127021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 23_086
- Mileage 153,315 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6