2002 Chevrolet Corvette

153,315 KM

Details

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

153,315KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10202205
  • Stock #: 23_086
  • VIN: 1G1YY32G825127021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23_086
  • Mileage 153,315 KM

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory