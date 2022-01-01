2003 Hummer H2

$39,995 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 1 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8123956

8123956 Stock #: U9632

U9632 VIN: 5GRGN23U33H111091

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Interior Colour Medium Wheat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # U9632

Mileage 91,144 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-wheel anti-lock braking system Child security rear door locks Manual lap/shoulder safety belts at all seating positions Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls Illuminated Entry Leather-wrapped steering wheel Front/rear cup holders HomeLink universal garage door opener Colour-keyed cloth headliner Mechanical Battery rundown protection Exterior Black door handles 2-speed rear wiper w/washer Seating 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat Child safety seat top tether anchors for all 2nd row seating positions Convenience Intermittent windshield wipers w/washers Vertically stacked dual halogen headlights Power Options Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down Security Passlock security system Trim Front chrome grille Comfort Front overhead console-inc: storage compartment map lights Media / Nav / Comm Bose speaker system-inc: (8) speakers (1) subwoofer Bose emblem Additional Features Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass & outside temp display Programmable pwr door locks w/lockout prevention Front/rear painted steel bumpers Radio roof-mounted adjustable mast antenna Cell phone & GPS roof-mounted mast antenna Luggage carrier w/side rails Black wheel flare mouldings Wiring provisions for aux front lighting Body-colour pwr/heated outside mirrors-inc: pwr fold driver-side auto-dim & memory Solar-Ray tinted glass on windshield & front door windows Solar-Ray deep tinted glass on all glass behind B-pillar Rear liftgate w/fixed glass License plate holder *Dealer installed* Underbody protection for driveline skid plates rocker (steel tubes) Warning indicators-inc: headlights-on key-in-ignition 1st & 2nd row carpeted floor mats Pwr outlets-inc: (2) 1st row (2) 2nd row (1) cargo area Rubberized vinyl floor mat for rear cargo area Front bucket seats-inc: driver/passenger-side 6-way pwr cushion adjusters/ 4-way pwr lumbar adjusters Front floor console-inc: storage compartment dual cupholders Rear floor console-inc: dual pwr points rear seat audio controls rear seat air vents Color-keyed floor carpeting Instrumentation-inc: tachometer odometer w/trip odometer voltmeter Driver information centre-inc: trip computer message centre (monitors up to 23 different systems) 2-driver setting memory Content theft alarm system Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) transmitters & panic button Front air conditioning w/dual-zone automatic climate controls Rear seat audio controls in rear centre console Door trim panels-inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic cloth inserts map pockets Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extenders Assist grips for front passenger & rear outboard passenger seats Interior lighting-inc: dome courtesy reading lamps glove box engine compartment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.