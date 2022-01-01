2003 Hummer H2

- Listing ID: 8123956
- Stock #: U9632
- VIN: 5GRGN23U33H111091
Exterior Colour
Pewter
Interior Colour
Medium Wheat
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Stock #
U9632
Mileage
91,144 KM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Child security rear door locks
Manual lap/shoulder safety belts at all seating positions
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Colour-keyed cloth headliner
Battery rundown protection
2-speed rear wiper w/washer
60/40 split-fold rear bench seat
Child safety seat top tether anchors for all 2nd row seating positions
Intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
Vertically stacked dual halogen headlights
Pwr windows w/driver & passenger-side express-down
Front overhead console-inc: storage compartment map lights
Bose speaker system-inc: (8) speakers (1) subwoofer Bose emblem
Driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger-side deactivation switch
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass & outside temp display
Programmable pwr door locks w/lockout prevention
Front/rear painted steel bumpers
Radio roof-mounted adjustable mast antenna
Cell phone & GPS roof-mounted mast antenna
Luggage carrier w/side rails
Black wheel flare mouldings
Wiring provisions for aux front lighting
Body-colour pwr/heated outside mirrors-inc: pwr fold driver-side auto-dim & memory
Solar-Ray tinted glass on windshield & front door windows
Solar-Ray deep tinted glass on all glass behind B-pillar
Rear liftgate w/fixed glass
License plate holder *Dealer installed*
Underbody protection for driveline skid plates rocker (steel tubes)
Warning indicators-inc: headlights-on key-in-ignition
1st & 2nd row carpeted floor mats
Pwr outlets-inc: (2) 1st row (2) 2nd row (1) cargo area
Rubberized vinyl floor mat for rear cargo area
Front bucket seats-inc: driver/passenger-side 6-way pwr cushion adjusters/ 4-way pwr lumbar adjusters
Front floor console-inc: storage compartment dual cupholders
Rear floor console-inc: dual pwr points rear seat audio controls rear seat air vents
Color-keyed floor carpeting
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer odometer w/trip odometer voltmeter
Driver information centre-inc: trip computer message centre (monitors up to 23 different systems) 2-driver setting memory
Content theft alarm system
Remote keyless entry-inc: (2) transmitters & panic button
Front air conditioning w/dual-zone automatic climate controls
Rear seat audio controls in rear centre console
Door trim panels-inc: colour-keyed grained moulded plastic cloth inserts map pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extenders
Assist grips for front passenger & rear outboard passenger seats
Interior lighting-inc: dome courtesy reading lamps glove box engine compartment
