2003 Lincoln Town Car

152,281 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2003 Lincoln Town Car

2003 Lincoln Town Car

CARTIER

2003 Lincoln Town Car

CARTIER

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

  1. 7197566
  2. 7197566
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7197566
  Stock #: U9591
  VIN: 1LNHM83W23Y652724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,281 KM

Vehicle Features

PWR MOONROOF
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Universal Garage Door Opener
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Electronic overhead console w/compass
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
Delayed accessory pwr
Bright grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter intrusion-sensing anti-theft system w/indicator light
Pwr adjustable accelerator/brake pedals w/memory
Automatic parking brake release
Brake/shift interlock
Front seatback map pockets
All-speed traction control
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Cornering lamps
Complex reflector taillamps
Speed control w/fingertip tap-up/tap-down feature
Luxury analog clock
Child-proof pwr door locks
Lockable/illuminated glove box
SecuriLock electronically encoded ignition key
Pwr windows w/driver express-down feature
High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps
Analog instrument cluster
Automatic on/off headlamps w/delay
Bright windshield/rear window mouldings
Engine temp gauge
Low engine oil alert light
Concealed dual-diversity antenna
Rear seat air conditioning & heating ducts
12-volt pwr point located under instrument panel
Full length door scuff plates
Deluxe colour-keyed front safety belts rear outboard lap/shoulder belts
Front/rear centre lap belts w/rear centre shoulder belt
High-mounted rear brake lamp
Chrome door handles w/body-coloured surround
Front seat centre armrest w/bi-directional/useable lid
Redundant digital display speedometer
Warning chimes-inc: safety belt key-in-ignition headlamps-on
Pwr door locks w/Smart Lock anti-lockout system
Remote keyless entry system-inc: illuminated entry w/theatre lighting exterior lighting (when autolamp system is engaged)
Full-length door armrests w/driver/front passenger storage
Woodgrain door pull straps
Dual front/rear seat-mounted cup holders
Child seat restraints/tether anchors
Body-coloured bumpers/body-side cladding w/bright inserts
Keyless entry key pad on driver door
Dual pwr heated mirrors w/memory (LH electrochromic/RH convex)
Rain-sensing digital windshield wiper system
Rear seat centre fold-down armrest w/storage
Memory features-inc: pedals seats exterior mirrors
20-oz cut-pile carpeting in passenger compartment lower door panels rear dash luggage compartment spare tire cover decklid lining
Woodgrain tilt steering wheel w/speed/audio/climate controls
Reverse sensing aid w/disable switch
Remote releases for fuel filler door/decklid on door panel
Alpine audiophile system-inc: digital signal processing 145-watt amp upgraded speakers
Trunk-mounted 6-disc CD changer
Lights-inc: front/rear door courtesy dual-beam dome/map rear compartment reading/dome lamps instrument panel theatre dimming luggage compartment
Lighted switches-inc: steering wheel instrument panel floodlit front door speed control
Front/rear passenger seat roof rail assist handles w/integrated coat hooks
Front/rear floor mats w/logo
Dual zone automatic temp control air conditioning-inc: digital head outside temp display sunload sensor
Trunk pwr open/close from key fob

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

