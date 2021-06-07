2003 Lincoln Town Car

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7197566

Stock #: U9591

VIN: 1LNHM83W23Y652724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 152,281 KM

Vehicle Features Windows PWR MOONROOF Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Electronic overhead console w/compass Safety Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system Power Options Delayed accessory pwr Trim Bright grille Exterior Front fog lamps Security Perimeter intrusion-sensing anti-theft system w/indicator light Additional Features Pwr adjustable accelerator/brake pedals w/memory Automatic parking brake release Brake/shift interlock Front seatback map pockets All-speed traction control Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Cornering lamps Complex reflector taillamps Speed control w/fingertip tap-up/tap-down feature Luxury analog clock Child-proof pwr door locks Lockable/illuminated glove box SecuriLock electronically encoded ignition key Pwr windows w/driver express-down feature High intensity discharge (HID) headlamps Analog instrument cluster Automatic on/off headlamps w/delay Bright windshield/rear window mouldings Engine temp gauge Low engine oil alert light Concealed dual-diversity antenna Rear seat air conditioning & heating ducts 12-volt pwr point located under instrument panel Full length door scuff plates Deluxe colour-keyed front safety belts rear outboard lap/shoulder belts Front/rear centre lap belts w/rear centre shoulder belt High-mounted rear brake lamp Chrome door handles w/body-coloured surround Front seat centre armrest w/bi-directional/useable lid Redundant digital display speedometer Warning chimes-inc: safety belt key-in-ignition headlamps-on Pwr door locks w/Smart Lock anti-lockout system Remote keyless entry system-inc: illuminated entry w/theatre lighting exterior lighting (when autolamp system is engaged) Full-length door armrests w/driver/front passenger storage Woodgrain door pull straps Dual front/rear seat-mounted cup holders Child seat restraints/tether anchors Body-coloured bumpers/body-side cladding w/bright inserts Keyless entry key pad on driver door Dual pwr heated mirrors w/memory (LH electrochromic/RH convex) Rain-sensing digital windshield wiper system Rear seat centre fold-down armrest w/storage Memory features-inc: pedals seats exterior mirrors 20-oz cut-pile carpeting in passenger compartment lower door panels rear dash luggage compartment spare tire cover decklid lining Woodgrain tilt steering wheel w/speed/audio/climate controls Reverse sensing aid w/disable switch Remote releases for fuel filler door/decklid on door panel Alpine audiophile system-inc: digital signal processing 145-watt amp upgraded speakers Trunk-mounted 6-disc CD changer Lights-inc: front/rear door courtesy dual-beam dome/map rear compartment reading/dome lamps instrument panel theatre dimming luggage compartment Lighted switches-inc: steering wheel instrument panel floodlit front door speed control Front/rear passenger seat roof rail assist handles w/integrated coat hooks Front/rear floor mats w/logo Dual zone automatic temp control air conditioning-inc: digital head outside temp display sunload sensor Trunk pwr open/close from key fob

