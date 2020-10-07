Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Five Hundred

135,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Five Hundred

2007 Ford Five Hundred

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Five Hundred

SEL

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6201033
  • Stock #: 19193A
  • VIN: 1FAFP24177G122348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Shale Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
SIDE-IMPACT AIR BAGS
Personal safety system-inc: safety belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors driver seat position sensing crash severity sensing
Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system
BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren) system on rear outboard seat locations
Air Conditioning
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry front/rear reading
Remote Keyless Entry
Halogen Headlamps
(2) coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer lamp outage low washer fluid low oil pressure oil change door ajar low coolant fuel cap
Overhead console-inc: dome light maplight sunglass holder
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Perimeter anti-theft system
Delayed accessory pwr
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Painted bright grille w/chrome surround
60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/fixed head restraints
SPEED CONTROL
Keyless Entry Keypad
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Pwr remote trunk release
Pwr door locks w/autolock feature
Front seatback map pockets
perimeter lighting
Body-colour folding pwr heated mirrors
Chrome trim on front/rear fascias
Fixed interval windshield wipers
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio/speed controls
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre stack instrument panel centre console
Message centre/trip computer w/compass
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
Rear air conditioning ducts
Premium sound pkg (NVH insulation)
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month paid subscription
Glove box w/dampened door
Centre console-inc: armrest (2) cupholders storage
Dual auxiliary pwr points
Rear seat armrest w/(2) cup holders
Front/rear door trim-inc: map pockets/bottle holders
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front passenger/(2) rear grab handles
Second row safety canopy system w/rollover sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Ford

2009 Ford Ranger
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 GMC Savana Carg...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 RAPTOR
 31,924 KM
$84,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

Call Dealer

1-888-836-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-836-6219

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory