2007 Ford Five Hundred

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Personal safety system-inc: safety belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors driver seat position sensing crash severity sensing
Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system
BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren) system on rear outboard seat locations
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Instrument panel storage bin
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry front/rear reading
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer lamp outage low washer fluid low oil pressure oil change door ajar low coolant fuel cap
Overhead console-inc: dome light maplight sunglass holder
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Perimeter anti-theft system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Painted bright grille w/chrome surround
60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/fixed head restraints
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Pwr door locks w/autolock feature
Front seatback map pockets
Body-colour folding pwr heated mirrors
Chrome trim on front/rear fascias
Fixed interval windshield wipers
Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio/speed controls
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre stack instrument panel centre console
Message centre/trip computer w/compass
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down
Rear air conditioning ducts
Premium sound pkg (NVH insulation)
Sirius satellite radio w/6-month paid subscription
Glove box w/dampened door
Centre console-inc: armrest (2) cupholders storage
Dual auxiliary pwr points
Rear seat armrest w/(2) cup holders
Front/rear door trim-inc: map pockets/bottle holders
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front passenger/(2) rear grab handles
Second row safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
