2007 Ford Five Hundred

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes SIDE-IMPACT AIR BAGS Personal safety system-inc: safety belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors driver seat position sensing crash severity sensing Dual stage front air bags w/occupant classification system BeltMinder for driver/front passenger safety belts LATCH (Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren) system on rear outboard seat locations Comfort Air Conditioning Electrochromic rearview mirror Instrument panel storage bin Lighting-inc: illuminated entry front/rear reading Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Halogen Headlamps (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Instrumentation-inc: tachometer lamp outage low washer fluid low oil pressure oil change door ajar low coolant fuel cap Overhead console-inc: dome light maplight sunglass holder Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Perimeter anti-theft system Power Options Delayed accessory pwr Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Painted bright grille w/chrome surround Seating 60/40 split fold-flat rear seat w/fixed head restraints

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Keyless Entry Keypad Grocery bag hooks in trunk Pwr remote trunk release Pwr door locks w/autolock feature Front seatback map pockets perimeter lighting Body-colour folding pwr heated mirrors Chrome trim on front/rear fascias Fixed interval windshield wipers Leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel w/audio/speed controls Woodgrain trim-inc: centre stack instrument panel centre console Message centre/trip computer w/compass Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch up/down Rear air conditioning ducts Premium sound pkg (NVH insulation) Sirius satellite radio w/6-month paid subscription Glove box w/dampened door Centre console-inc: armrest (2) cupholders storage Dual auxiliary pwr points Rear seat armrest w/(2) cup holders Front/rear door trim-inc: map pockets/bottle holders Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Front passenger/(2) rear grab handles Second row safety canopy system w/rollover sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.