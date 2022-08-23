$9,999+ tax & licensing
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
158,025KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8986348
- Stock #: 22_126-1
- VIN: 2CNFLCEW4A6349988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22_126-1
- Mileage 158,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
KEYLESS REMOTE
Power Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6