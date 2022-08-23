Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

158,025 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 8986348
  2. 8986348
  3. 8986348
  4. 8986348
  5. 8986348
  6. 8986348
  7. 8986348
  8. 8986348
  9. 8986348
  10. 8986348
  11. 8986348
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

158,025KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8986348
  • Stock #: 22_126-1
  • VIN: 2CNFLCEW4A6349988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_126-1
  • Mileage 158,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
KEYLESS REMOTE
Power Heated Mirrors
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Extra Keys

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Seaway Motors

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 225,000 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 103,107 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 99 KM
$97,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory