Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V for sale in Brockville, ON

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V

Watch This Vehicle
11923355

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
VIN 2D4CN1AE3AR246680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive for sale in Brockville, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive 39,864 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury for sale in Brockville, ON
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Luxury 207,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V for sale in Brockville, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan C/V 160,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan