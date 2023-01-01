$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang
V6
Location
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
1-866-295-0049
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
208,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EN6A5133757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-063A
- Mileage 208,026 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2
2010 Ford Mustang