2010 Ford Mustang

Riverside Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

1240 Stewart Blvd, Brockville, ON K6V 7H2

1-866-295-0049

208,026KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EN6A5133757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-063A
  • Mileage 208,026 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

