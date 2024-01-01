$12,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang
V6 CONVERTIBLE
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
146,000KM
VIN 1ZVBP8EN5A5110910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22_112-LR
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
Convenience
KEYLESS REMOTE
Comfort
Air Conditioning R134a
Additional Features
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
GPS Equipped
Side Impac
