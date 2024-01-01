Menu
2010 Ford Mustang

146,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE

2010 Ford Mustang

V6 CONVERTIBLE

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
VIN 1ZVBP8EN5A5110910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_112-LR
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE

Comfort

Air Conditioning R134a

Additional Features

Owners Manual
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
GPS Equipped
Side Impac

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2010 Ford Mustang