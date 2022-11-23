2010 GMC Sierra 1500...

$13,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 6 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9403702

9403702 Stock #: 18_154-LR

18_154-LR VIN: 1GTSKUEA6AZ261058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 18_154-LR

Mileage 240,631 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Towing Package tinted windows Interior Security System tilt steering Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Trailer Hitch Safety ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Driverside Air Bag Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Comfort Air Conditioning R134a Additional Features Extra Keys AMFM Stereo CD Side I

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.