2010 GMC Sierra 1500

240,631 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Ext. Cab 4WD

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Ext. Cab 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

240,631KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403702
  • Stock #: 18_154-LR
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA6AZ261058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 18_154-LR
  • Mileage 240,631 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Towing Package
tinted windows
Security System
tilt steering
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Trailer Hitch
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
KEYLESS REMOTE
Air Conditioning R134a
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
Side I

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

