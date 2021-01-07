2010 Honda Civic

Remote fuel filler door release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Programmable automatic pwr door locks
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Maintenance Minder system
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls
Front & rear door pockets
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer digital trip meter
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest storage
