2010 Honda Civic

170,000 KM

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2010 Honda Civic

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

2010 Honda Civic

DX-G

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

170,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6599547
  • Stock #: 19264B
  • VIN: 2HGFA1F47AH041327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Front Cup Holders
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote fuel filler door release
Side Curtain Airbags
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners
Rear Window Defroster
Pwr windows
12V pwr outlet
Programmable automatic pwr door locks
Folding pwr mirrors
Rear seat heater ducts
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Air conditioning w/air filtration system
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Front splash guards
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Rear decklid spoiler
Maintenance Minder system
P195/65R15 all-season tires
2-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls
Front & rear door pockets
Fold-down rear seatback
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer digital trip meter
Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

