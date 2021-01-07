2010 Honda Civic

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Remote Entry Front Cup Holders Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote fuel filler door release Safety Side Curtain Airbags 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD) Child-proof rear door locks 3-point seat belts w/front pretensioners Windows Rear Window Defroster Power Options Pwr windows 12V pwr outlet Programmable automatic pwr door locks Folding pwr mirrors Seating Rear seat heater ducts Security Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Comfort Air conditioning w/air filtration system

Additional Features Tilt/telescoping steering column Front splash guards Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH) Rear decklid spoiler Maintenance Minder system P195/65R15 all-season tires 2-speed intermittent windshield wipers Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls Front & rear door pockets Fold-down rear seatback Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer digital trip meter Multi-functional centre console -inc: armrest storage

