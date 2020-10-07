2011 Ford Econoline

Vehicle Features

Convenience Tilt Steering Column Interval windshield wipers Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Dual note electric horn Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system Comfort Front air conditioning Trim Painted grille w/Ford oval

Additional Features Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front/rear black contour bumpers Sealed beam headlights Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors Inboard armrest on front seats Black plastic stepwell pads 12-volt pwr point in instrument panel LH/RH black cowl trim panels Medium flint-colour instrument panel-inc: tachometer Front vinyl headliner Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle Lights-inc: front dome centre & rear cargo Courtesy light switches on all doors Child tethers on designated seating positions Vinyl sunvisors Side & rear glass not desired Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower fascia Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors w/LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror Dual high back bucket seats Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage (3) cupholders ash tray Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected* Glove box w/aux pwr point LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires 16 x 7 steel wheels w/full sport wheel covers

