2011 Ford Econoline

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

2011 Ford Econoline

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van

2011 Ford Econoline

Cargo Van

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6157383
  Stock #: U9517R
  VIN: 1FTNE2EW5BDA02838

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U9517R
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Tilt Steering Column
Interval windshield wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire
Dual note electric horn
Driver & front passenger 2nd generation airbags
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control
Medium flint-colour safety belts w/height adjustable D-ring
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Front air conditioning
Painted grille w/Ford oval
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front/rear black contour bumpers
Sealed beam headlights
Hinged 60/40 side cargo doors
Inboard armrest on front seats
Black plastic stepwell pads
12-volt pwr point in instrument panel
LH/RH black cowl trim panels
Medium flint-colour instrument panel-inc: tachometer
Front vinyl headliner
Driver & front passenger A-pillar interior grab handle
Lights-inc: front dome centre & rear cargo
Courtesy light switches on all doors
Child tethers on designated seating positions
Vinyl sunvisors
Side & rear glass not desired
Front/rear black bumpers w/black lower fascia
Dual telescoping trailer tow mirrors w/LH/RH flat glass & convex spotter mirror
Dual high back bucket seats
Slimline engine cover console w/dual bin stowage (3) cupholders ash tray
Front black vinyl floor covering *May substitute in place of carpet when 18B interior upgrade pkg is selected*
Glove box w/aux pwr point
LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires
16 x 7 steel wheels w/full sport wheel covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Ford

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

