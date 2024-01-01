Menu
2-SETS OF TIRES

2011 Ford Expedition

136,500 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Expedition

XLT 4WD

2011 Ford Expedition

XLT 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_AccidentFree

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,500KM
VIN 1FMJU1G57BEF25302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24_177
  • Mileage 136,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2-SETS OF TIRES

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Dr

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2011 Ford Expedition