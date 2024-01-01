$13,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Expedition
XLT 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
136,500KM
VIN 1FMJU1G57BEF25302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 24_177
- Mileage 136,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2-SETS OF TIRES
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Additional Features
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Dr
