2011 GMC Terrain

- Listing ID: 7174157
- Stock #: 21083A
- VIN: 2CTFLTE58B6263200
-
Exterior Colour
Blue
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
140,557 KM
Lights halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
Driver information centre -inc: personalization & vehicle info
Theft deterrent electronic immobilizer
Remote keyless entry -inc: (2) transmitters panic button anti-theft alarm activation verification illuminated entry
Ambient lighting on cupholders centre stack surround and deep centre console
Air conditioning front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Rear seating Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: 20cm sliding 60/40 split folding 3-position recline
Glass deep tinted rear door quarter glass and rear glass
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard
Steering wheel leather wrapped
Brake/transmission interlock
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Rocker mouldings charcoal lower
Glass Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
Liftgate manual rear liftgate with fixed glass
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Rear seat armrest with cupholders
Console centre includes armrest 2 cupholders and concealed storage
Instrumentation speedometer single trip odometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer and outside temperature in radio display
Door locks power programmable with power lockout protection -inc: outside key lock on driver door only
Power windows express down all 4 windows
Theft deterrent anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt -inc: (2) front (1) rear seat (1) rear cargo area
Map pockets front seatback driver and front passenger
Visor dual with illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting interior with theatre dimming front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
StabiliTrak electronic stability control system with trailer sway control
Air bags driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags -inc: passenger sensing system
Air bags driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact seat mounted
Air bags side front and rear outboard seating positions head curtain with rollover protection
Seatbelts front safety belt pretensioners dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
Seatbelts rear 3-point all seating positions
Child security rear door locks power -inc: instrument panel switch
Tires P225/65R-17 all season blackwall
Chrome accents headlamps side windows and liftgate
Grille charcoal with chrome surround
Mirrors body colour heated power adjustable manual folding
Wipers and washers front windshield 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash rear intermittent w/washer
Seating 8-way power driver with power lumbar support
Mats floor front and rear carpeted insert
Cup holders 2 front in centre console 2 in rear centre armrest 1 bottle holder in each door
Mirror inside rearview auto dimming includes rearview backup camera display
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.