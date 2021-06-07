2011 Hyundai Sonata

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 8 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7311767

7311767 Stock #: 21101A

21101A VIN: 5NPEB4ACXBH066500

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 220,817 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS map pockets Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar control glass Trim Chrome window trim BODY-COLOR GRILLE Power Options Pwr door locks Safety Front/rear crumple zones Front/rear side-curtain airbags Childproof rear door locks Driver/front passenger advanced airbags Emergency internal trunk release Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC) Occupant classification system (OCS) Seating 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column Body-color door handles Cloth door trim (3) assist grips Locking glovebox Seatback pockets Full floor carpeting Shift interlock system Hood buckling creases & safety stops Body-side reinforcements Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters Body-color bumpers Rear coat hanger Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH) P205/65R16 all-season tires Warning chimes -inc: key-in-ignition w/door ajar seatbelt Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Front bucket seats w/active head restraints Rear center armrest w/(2) cupholders Door sill scuff plates Body-color heated pwr mirrors w/timer Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/Bluetooth/cruise controls Chrome hood garnish Rear 60/40 split-fold seats w/outboard headrests Remote fuel/hood/trunk release (4) door bottle holders (2) center console mounted 12-volt pwr outlets Metalgrain interior accents Remote keyless entry system w/security alarm 16 steel wheels w/covers Dual tier console w/armrest storage (2) cupholders Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer coolant temp fuel level odometer trip odometer digital clock Lighting -inc: dome front map lights ignition glovebox cargo Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down pinch protection Warning lights -inc: oil pressure battery door ajar airbag seatbelt low fuel trunk open brake check engine ABS TPMS Projector-lens headlights 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) brake assist

