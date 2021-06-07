Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

220,817 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Ford

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

Location

Riverside Ford

25 Eleanor St, Brockville, ON K6V 4H9

1-888-836-6219

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7311767
  Stock #: 21101A
  VIN: 5NPEB4ACXBH066500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 220,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
map pockets
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Solar control glass
Chrome window trim
BODY-COLOR GRILLE
Pwr door locks
Front/rear crumple zones
Front/rear side-curtain airbags
Childproof rear door locks
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags
Emergency internal trunk release
Driver/front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Occupant classification system (OCS)
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Energy-absorbing steering column
Body-color door handles
Cloth door trim
(3) assist grips
Locking glovebox
Seatback pockets
Full floor carpeting
Shift interlock system
Hood buckling creases & safety stops
Body-side reinforcements
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Body-color bumpers
Rear coat hanger
Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH)
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Warning chimes -inc: key-in-ignition w/door ajar seatbelt
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front bucket seats w/active head restraints
Rear center armrest w/(2) cupholders
Door sill scuff plates
Body-color heated pwr mirrors w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio/Bluetooth/cruise controls
Chrome hood garnish
Rear 60/40 split-fold seats w/outboard headrests
Remote fuel/hood/trunk release
(4) door bottle holders
(2) center console mounted 12-volt pwr outlets
Metalgrain interior accents
Remote keyless entry system w/security alarm
16 steel wheels w/covers
Dual tier console w/armrest storage (2) cupholders
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer coolant temp fuel level odometer trip odometer digital clock
Lighting -inc: dome front map lights ignition glovebox cargo
Pwr windows w/driver auto up/down pinch protection
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure battery door ajar airbag seatbelt low fuel trunk open brake check engine ABS TPMS
Projector-lens headlights
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) -inc: electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) brake assist

