$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Seaway Motors
613-341-3034
2011 Kia Soul
2011 Kia Soul
!
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
267,551KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8175040
- Stock #: 22_015
- VIN: KNDJT2A20B7326527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 22_015
- Mileage 267,551 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Seaway Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6