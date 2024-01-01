$8,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Lincoln MKZ
FWD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
Used
124,648KM
VIN 3LNHL2GC1BR775508
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 24_163
- Mileage 124,648 KM
