2012 Chevrolet Equinox

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Heated Mirrors
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Trim
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Power Options
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Bluetooth Connection
