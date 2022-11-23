Menu
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

169,050 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

Logo_NoBadges

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9403711
  • Stock #: 22_169
  • VIN: KL77P2EM1CK508985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22_169
  • Mileage 169,050 KM

Vehicle Description

7 passenger

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driverside Air Bag
KEYLESS REMOTE
Air Conditioning R134a
Owners Manual
Extra Keys
AMFM Stereo CD
Securi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

