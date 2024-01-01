Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

97,283 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS 4-Door

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,283KM
VIN KMHCU4AE1CU140733

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 24_174
  Mileage 97,283 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

2012 Hyundai Accent