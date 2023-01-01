Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Compass

255,917 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Jeep Compass

Base 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Compass

Base 4WD

Location

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

613-341-3034

  1. 10702599
  2. 10702599
  3. 10702599
  4. 10702599
  5. 10702599
  6. 10702599
  7. 10702599
  8. 10702599
  9. 10702599
  10. 10702599
  11. 10702599
  12. 10702599
  13. 10702599
  14. 10702599
  15. 10702599
  16. 10702599
  17. 10702599
  18. 10702599
  19. 10702599
  20. 10702599
  21. 10702599
  22. 10702599
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
255,917KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDAB1CD595013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 255,917 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Seaway Motors

Used 2020 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo for sale in Brockville, ON
2020 GMC Savana G2500 Cargo 63,249 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD CUSTOM CREW CAB LONG for sale in Brockville, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD CUSTOM CREW CAB LONG 12,000 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate for sale in Brockville, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 78,492 KM $29,894 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Seaway Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Seaway Motors

Seaway Motors

3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6

Call Dealer

613-341-XXXX

(click to show)

613-341-3034

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Seaway Motors

613-341-3034

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Compass