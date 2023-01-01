$5,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Compass
Base 4WD
Location
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
613-341-3034
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
255,917KM
Used
VIN 1C4NJDAB1CD595013
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 255,917 KM
Seaway Motors
3040 Parkedale Ave, Brockville, ON K6V 3G6
2012 Jeep Compass